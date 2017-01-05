WATCH LIVE

Maine Women’s Basketball Drops America East Opener at Vermont

Eric Gullickson
Jan 5, 201712:00 AM EST
Sports

NCAA BASKETBALL

WOMEN

AMERICA EAST

MAINE 52, VERMONT 55

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

We Want to Know:

ADVERTISEMENT
© 2017 WABI TV5. All Rights Reserved. | Terms and Conditions | Privacy Policy | Advertise | Employment Information | FCC Public File | Closed Captioning | Contact Us