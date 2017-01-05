Maine Senators Announce two Programs to Receive $2.5 Million in Federal Funding

U.S. Senators Susan Collins and Angus King announced today that two Maine organizations will receive a total of $2,559,275 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for Head Start and Early Head Start programs.

Mid-coast Maine Community Action will receive $1,331,706, and Androscoggin Head Start and Child Care will receive $1,227,569.

“Head Start programs offer invaluable educational opportunities to young children and their families, providing them with the tools to succeed and helping them to develop new skills,” said Senators Collins and King in a joint statement.

“Maine’s Head Start providers work tirelessly to make our communities stronger, and we appreciate this continued federal investment in Maine’s future.”