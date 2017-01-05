L.L. Bean Expanding, Building New Warehouse in Lewiston

L.L. Bean is expanding.

According to the Sun Journal, the Freeport-based company is building a new warehouse in Lewiston.

It will reportedly double the size of L.L. Bean’s current production facilities.

The new 110,000 square foot warehouse in Lewiston is bringing 100 more jobs with it.

The L.L. Bean boot is only manufactured in Lewiston and Brunswick, according to the company.

A spokeswoman says more than 600,000 Bean boots were sold in 2016 and the company is predicting sales of at least 700,000 pairs this year.