Hermon Junior Carino at US Army National Combine

It’s a big week for Geovany Carino of Hermon.

He’s participating in the U.S Army National Combine this week in Texas. He was selected from a pool of 600 players throughout the country. The hope is to get noticed by college scouts. He’s also hoping that a good performance this week will give him a chance to play in the U.S. Army Bowl game next year.

This year’s senior all-star game will be played on Saturday.