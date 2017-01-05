Governor Discusses Business Closings

Gov. LePage says two companies in Maine might close, putting 400 Mainers out of work.

He mentioned it on WGAN Radio’s morning show, “I’m not going to give you the names, because we’re just starting the conversation, but yesterday we got two calls. We’re dealing with two companies. We’re talking roughly 400 that may lose their jobs because of closures. Minimum wage is part of it, not the whole thing. The other thing is taxation, and one of the big things is energy. One company has told us their energy bill is going up $125,000, and they simply can’t sustain it.”

The governor could be delivering his budget proposal to lawmakers Friday.

Thursday, he hinted it will not call for a tax hike.