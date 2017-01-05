Ellsworth Man Shot During Police Standoff Sentenced to Federal Prison

An Ellsworth man who was shot during a standoff with police more than two years ago is going to prison for 6-and-a-half years.

53-year-old Jeffrey Barnard was sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Bangor.

He pleaded guilty in June to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Authorities say in May of 2014, Barnard barricaded himself in a camper at a property on Route 179 in Ellsworth.

During the 14-hour standoff, he threatened to hurt police and burn the camper down.

We’re told he even pointed his rifle in the direction of officers.

It all ended when Barnard was shot by police.

The state Attorney General ruled the state trooper was justified in doing so.