Controversial Mining Rules Await Legislative Action

For the third time since 2012, Maine lawmakers will decide whether to approve rules to allow mining in the state.

The Maine Board of Environmental Protection held another public hearing in Augusta.

They proposed changes to mining rules. A citizen-led board supports the changes.

Members of the public voiced their concerns about the use of wet mine waste units, water quality, and public health if a disaster were to occur.

“Many commenters have asserted that no standards could be sufficiently protective and while the departments proposal that is before you today can not satisfy their concerns, it does provide a stringent, comprehensive approach to insuring any permitted mining operation will be held to the highest standards,” said Melanie Loyzim, Maine Dept. of Environmental Protection.

Lawmakers will either approve or deny the changes this session.