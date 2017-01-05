Bangor Career Center Prepares after Macy’s Announcement

With the closing of K-Mart and Macy’s in Bangor, and Sears and Sears Auto Center in Augusta, dozens will lose their jobs.

Tri County Career Center in Bangor says their doors are open and they’re ready to help folks regain employment.

Part of that process involves a web-based job bank called Maine Job Link.

“It links jobseekers with available jobs. Statewide. It also builds a resume for them in the background, so that they have a usable workable resume that they can email. And they can start their job searching their job matching.”

“The mill workers most recently, many. 70-100 were laid off here in this area. So to hear the question about are we prepared to work with hundreds of people, yeah. Unfortunately yes, in the last 2 and a half years we’ve done a lot.”

The career center also has workshops and technical training available for displaced workers.

