Athens Woman Pleads Guilty to Defrauding V.A.

An Athens woman has pled guilty to conspiring to defraud the V.A.

According to court documents, Lisa-Marie Watson, 25, conspired with her father-in-law to illegally obtain V.A. benefits.

The pair submitted documents, falsely claiming she had suffered from mental disabilities connected to her army service.

They say Watson falsely described her mental condition to V.A. doctors.

Her father-in-law, David Watson, pled guilty in November, and has not yet been sentenced