Annual Lobster Trap Raffle a Wrap

The Annual Lobster Trap Raffle is a wrap, and the traps are going back to the place where they were built.

The fundraiser supports Rockland Main St., and has taken place for 13 years.

The traps used to build the well-known lobster trap tree overlooking the harbor through Christmas are raffled off.

There were two winners this year.

Both chose the $2,250 cash prize instead of the traps.