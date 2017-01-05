‘Alzheimer’s Advocacy Day’ Highlights Disease Impact on Maine

There are 26,000 Mainers living with Alzheimer’s disease.

The Maine Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association hosted Advocacy Day at the state house.

It was to discuss with lawmakers the impact the disease has on our state.

“Alzheimer’s disease is largely a very random occurrence disease so there’s a very small percentage that’s a genetic connection. 200,000 roughly are genetic and over 5 million in the country are a random occurrence. So it’s everybody’s worry,” said Laurie Trenholm, Exec. Director of the Maine Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.

Due to Maine’s older population, Alzheimer’s disease effects thousands of families across the state. It’s estimated that of those living with the disease here, only 50% have received a diagnosis, and 66% of those people have not been informed of their diagnosis.

Bob O’ Keefe was diagnosed with the disease seven years ago and is now an advocate with the Alzheimer’s Association.

“I was, to put it mildly, terrified. All I could think about was not recognizing my beautiful wife Jean, the seven sons I love so dearly, and our 12 amazing grandkids,” said O’ Keefe.

In addition to the toll the disease takes on families and friends, it’s also America’s most expensive condition, costing the country $236 billion in healthcare costs. And by 2050, that’s expected to reach $1.1 trillion.

Researchers, like those at Jackson Laboratory, are hard at work to create treatments, and hopefully one day, a cure.

“We’re doing genetic research of Alzheimer’s disease trying to understand the complex genetic, as well as environmental, factors that can lead to increased Alzheimer’s risk. We’re also trying to model the disease in animal models, such as our mouse models, in which we try to recapitulate the genetics and the pathology of Alzheimer’s disease in the mice so we can use them for pre-clinical drug testing and find the best candidates to move into the clinical trials,” said Greg Carter, Associate Professor at Jackson Laboratory.

O’ Keefe closed the state house’s Alzheimer’s Advocacy Day with a poem that’s given him the strength to persevere and help those afflicted.

“And please remember the words of Dylan Thomas as I do every day: Do not go gentle into that good night. Old age should burn and rave at close of day. Rage, rage against the dying of the light.”