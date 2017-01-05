2017 Brings Change for Maine Retailers

2017 promises to be a year of changes for retailers.

With the closing of Macys and K-Mart in Bangor, and Sears in Augusta, dozens of people will lose their jobs.

Local officials are examining the retail climate and what it means for Maine workers.

Shopping Center Retail Sales in Maine were close to $8 billion in 2015, but a shift in current retail trends could have a major impact.

“The sad part about this is that this is not a one time thing, this is part of a trend in the retail industry nationally and internationally. Retail is changing and has been changing for some time.”

Today’s consumers aren’t shopping like they used to. Chain stores have to adapt, or get left behind.

While most assume online shopping is the explanation for this shift, Bangor’s economic development director says it’s more complicated.

“What we’ve seen is that some of those middle brands are the ones that are getting squeezed in there struggling to reposition, with large real estate assets in a large sort of ship to turn, to respond quickly to those trends.”

65 people in Bangor will lose their jobs when Macys closes this year.

143,000 square feet will be up for grabs.

“The space that Macys occupies is a very large space. And actually, it is not a traditional sort of rental spot in the mall. They actually own the property. And so, it’s not nearly as simple as the mall finding a new tenant for it.”

City council chair Joe Baldacci says company executives informed him the store was profitable, but that’s not what lead to its closing.

“What they’re looking at is raising their stock prices, a lot of stuff that has nothing to do with 65 people losing their jobs.”

Despite that, Baldacci says he’s optimistic moving forward.

“I mean we have the number one amount of retail sales in the state, over $1.3 billion. We have an unemployment rate of 3.8%, we have our labor force that grew by 2% last year.”

And the state is prepared help displaced workers.

“In the cases of closures and down-sizing, the state’s rapid response team reaches out to the company in an effort to contact and connect with workers prior to the closure or the layoff.”

“It’s going to continue to be challenging retail environment, like it has been in many industries in the state of Maine.”

We’re told 2017 will continue to be a challenging retail environment – but officials believe industries in the state of Maine will learn to adapt as they always do.