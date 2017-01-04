Twin City Tire Donates to Brewer Area Food Pantry

“The people in Brewer are awesome! When you talk about a community that cares, they live it. They don’t just talk it, they live it.”

Twin City Tire in Brewer are turning their good business into a good deed.

We made a commitment for the month of December, for every Tire we sold, that we’re going to donate a box of pasta of some sort or a canned goods to our local Brewer area food pantry.

On Wednesday, people from the shop stuffed their truck with roughly sixteen hundred pounds of food. It isn’t the first time Twin City Tire has dedicated their time and money to others.

“Every year we do something. We’ve done toys and we’ve done food, we’ve done supplies for pets. We feel it’s very important for our local community to have, after the holiday rush of everybody donating food, to restock the shelves in the pantry.”

“So after stacking up all of the pasta, employees of the tire shop are now driving to the Brewer food pantry where volunteers will be waiting to accept their generous donations.”

The Brewer Area Food Pantry says they’ll accept any donations, but bulky deliveries like this one really help the cause.

“We can do so much with that. We can serve so many people with that. You know, a couple of cases of this and a couple of cases of that, we’ll get it into the hands of people who need it, but we can really work with this and support a lot more people with like item donations.”

“We’re a locally owned business, we’re fortune enough to supply 13 jobs full time to our employees and their families. And we’re able to do a little extra for other people who aren’t directly involved with our business and it’s nice to do.”