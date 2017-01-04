Trial Date For Man Accused of Murderous Rampage Set

The trial date for a man accused of killing two people and kidnapping a woman has been set.

The murder trial of Anthony Lord has been tentatively set to start on August 14th.

He’s charged with shooting 5 people in in a violent rampage in 2015.

22-year-old Kyle Hewitt of Caribou and 58-year-old Kevin Tozier of Lee died.

Lord’s case was in a Bangor courtroom Wednesday, but the defendant did not attend the proceedings.

Late last year, Lord decided to change lawyers.

The judge in the trial felt it necessary to meet to ensure that the transition was going smoothly.

His counsel says although a settlement has been discussed, the case will be headed to trial.

“Well I think the assumption is that the state is not in a position to offer anything that Mr. Lord would be willing to accept” said Defense Attorney David Bate. “So these cases often are that way and it forces a trial. Murder cases, homicides often go to trial.”

Lord is accused of committing crimes in both Penobscot and Aroostook Counties, but the judge ruled all future court appearances will take place in Bangor.