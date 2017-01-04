Stallone To Direct Movie About Travis Mills

A movie about Army veteran Travis Mills will be directed by Sylvester Stallone.

That’s according to the facebook page for the yet to be produced movie.

“Tough As They Come” is based on the memoir written by Staff Sergeant Mills, which became a New York Times best seller.

Mills is one of only five quadruple amputees from the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan to survive.

The movie is being shopped around to studios but no deal is in place yet.

Reports say that actor Adam Driver will play Travis Mills, while Stallone will play the part of Mills’ father-in-law.