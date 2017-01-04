Slick Roads Caused Farmington Accident Tuesday Evening

There was an accident in Farmington last night because of the roads.

Last night, around 6:45 pm, a truck crashed into a home on Fairbanks Road, which is also known as Horns Corner.

The tractor trailer reportedly slid off the road and peeled away the front porch.

According to the Farmington Deputy Fire Chief, everyone in the house, which is also a pet grooming business, is okay.

The driver and passenger were injured.

“My heart dropped. Not only for the people in the truck, but the people in the home. I got to talk to one of the ladies that lives upstairs, in the place, she was just scared.” Said Neighbor Christie Choate.

No names were released and the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.