Shrimp Study Brings Hope to Industry

Maine’s shrimp fisheries are closed for the fourth year in a row.

But a winter sampling program set to begin soon gives hope to the industry.

The program’s designed to provide biological data on the fishery.

It’s being coordinated by state marine agencies in Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts.

There will be an experimental fishery in the northern shrimp section to determine the length and age frequencies of the shrimp population.

Maine fisherman have been picked to take part and must use certain devices to trawl to reduce the catch of small shrimp.