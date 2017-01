Sentencing of Convicted Murdered Delayed Until Later This Month

Convicted murderer Keith Coleman will have to wait longer to find out how long he’s going to prison for.

Sentencing was scheduled for today but has been re-scheduled for January 19th.

He faces 25 years to life in prison for killing his girlfriend Christina Sargent and her two children in December of 2014.

He was convicted on three counts of murder in November.