See Something Say Something

If you see something say something…

the peace and justice center of eastern Maine will hold bystander intervention training for the greater Bangor community this weekend…

it’s taking place Sunday from 10 to 3 at the food and medicine site in brewer.

the workshop is aimed at countering harassment, assault and abuse through safety techniques…

the training will provide you with the skills to address assault when you’re the target…as well as empower you to react when you witness abuse…