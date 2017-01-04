Rain, Snow and Ice Winding Down This Morning

From the WABI-TV5 & CW Forecast Center:

Our Wednesday will turn out to be rather mild as the storm pulls away. Snow, mix and rain will wind down this morning but a cold front will cross New England later in the day with a few more rain and snow showers followed by a much colder airmass for the rest of the week all across the northeast. A couple of storms developing off the Southeast U.S. Coastline will likely remain just far enough offshore to bring any significant precipitation to our region Friday, Saturday and Sunday, but any shift to the west in the storms tracks will bring the risk of some snow to eastern parts of Maine.

Today: Rain and mixed precipitation ending this morning then mostly cloudy with a few rain or snow showers possible this afternoon. Mild with high temps in the mid 30s to mid 40s and a northwest breeze becoming southwesterly between 6 and 12 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny, breezy and cold, with high temps in the upper teens and 20s.

Friday: Partly cloudy, and breezy, with high temps in the mid teens to mid 20s.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with temps in the teens to low 20s.

Sunday: Partly sunny and cold, with high temps in the upper single numbers and teens.

Chris Ewing

WABI-TV5 & CW Meteorologist