Rabies Clinic In Winterport This Weekend

a rabies clinic will be held in Winterport this weekend.

you can take your cat or dog to the Leroy Smith School between 9 and 11 for rabies shots.

it’s sponsored by the humane society…they’ll also be offering coupons for discounts on spaying and neutering.

the cost is seven dollars per animal, but if you live in waldo county it’s free.

