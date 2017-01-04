Milford Rollover Crash

A rollover crash stalled traffic in Milford earlier today….

State police say a man was traveling with his four children on Main Road when he hit a snow bank on the side of the road…

Ambulances were called to the scene but none of the occupants were transported to the hospital….

Police urge drivers to use extra caution during the winter weather season….

“Slow down, the roads can freeze at anytime. Even when the roads are pretty cleared up, the shoulders tend to still be snow covered and wet and icy. So slow down and just watch your driving,” said Trooper Adam Gould.

State police also believe the car’s poor tires contributed to the rollover crash….