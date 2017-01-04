Maine Lawmakers Prioritize State Budget & Voter-Approved Bills

Lawmakers reconvened in Augusta to begin the work of the 128th legislature.

Their top priorities include balancing the state budget and modifying and implementing voter-approved initiatives.

Governor LePage signed the proclamation certifying the legal use of cannabis over the weekend.

Legislators are now tasked with tackling the many public safety issues raised by the legalization of retail marijuana.

“We have a law that’s been passed, it goes into effect on January 30th and we want to honor that in terms of possession and cultivation of marijuana- those will become legal on January 30th. I think the piece that is in question, and that we’re talking about with our Republican colleagues, is regarding the sale of marijuana,” said Rep. Sara Gideon, Speaker of the House, (D).

House and Senate Republicans say there needs to be an at least six month moratorium on the sale of marijuana so lawmakers have time to make the necessary changes to the bill while still upholding the will of the people.

“Right now, if this were to go in effect, without some sort of action by the legislature, people can drive down the streets smoking marijuana and state police could pull them over and there’s nothing they could do about it. We can’t let that stand. There needs to be proper checks and balances in place and we’re working toward that end,” said Sen. Michael Thibodeau, Senate President, (R).

Senate Democrats see it differently.

“Personally I just don’t see why that needs to happen at this point. We can start working on this and if we need a moratorium, we can. But to just come out and say we need a moratorium of X amount of time, I’d like to understand why people feel that way,” said Sen. Troy Jackson, Senate Minority Leader, (D).

With other voter-approved bills set to take effect soon, many lawmakers are looking forward to the Governor’s budget proposal, which is due by Friday, for a benchmark of hopeful bipartisanship.

“I don’t think you’re going to see any spending increases in it. Quite frankly you’ll probably see spending cuts proposed, probably reductions in workforce and an income tax cut, so this is going to be a really tough budget. I suspect it will take five months at least to get it done and it’s going to take a lot of work,” said Rep. Ken Fredette, House Minority Leader, (R).