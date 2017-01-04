Maine Foundation Awarding $800K To Help With Addiction Care

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The Maine Health Access Foundation is awarding up to $800,000 in grants in an attempt to increase access to addiction care for underserved people.

The foundation says the main focus of the grants will be to increase medication-assisted therapies. It says it wants to link more people to treatment with Suboxone in conjunction with counseling.

The grants will come in the form of $50,000 planning grants and $100,000 implementation grants. The money will be delivered over two years.

The foundation says applicants must already be providing services to the uninsured and under-insured. It also says proposals must include primary care providers and behavioral health specialists who are experts in substance use and addiction care.

___

Online: http://www.mehaf.org/grants-center/expanding-patient-centered-addiction-care/