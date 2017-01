Maine Band to be Part of Presidential Inauguration in Washington D.C.

The Madawaska Middle and High school band will be part of the Presidential Inauguration in Washington D.C.

There are only 12 bands from across the nation taking part.

The Pride of Madawaska will help kick off three days of inauguration events.

The band will perform at the Lincoln Memorial, in Washington D.C., for a “Make America Great” welcome concert Thursday the 19th, the day before President-Elect Donald Trump is sworn into office.