Healthcare Advocates Warn Against Affordable Care Act Repeal

Congress is considering repealing the Affordable Care Act.

Healthcare advocates joined small business owners at the state house today to warn lawmakers that repealing it would be disatrous for Maine.

We’re told more than 75,000 Mainers who have marketplace coverage could lose their health insurance.

If the Affordable Care Act is repealed without a replacement – it would increase the state’s uninsured rate by 122%.

Healthcare advocates say it would cause chaos and the ripple effect across the economy would be irresponsible.

Small business owners say the Affordable Care Act allowed them the financial freedom to start their business.

“In 2013, my wife and I were poised to open our restaurant and Brianna was pregnant with our daughter. My wife was able to leave her full-time job with its health insurance coverage because of the coverage afforded to us by the Affordable Care Act. That allowed us both to focus full-time on the success of our business. When our daughter was born, there were complications that would have cost us tens of thousands of dollars without coverage. Instead because of the affordable care act, we were able to focus on running our business where we currently employ over a dozen individuals,” said Andrew Volk, Co-owner of Portland Hunt + Alpine Club in Portland.

If the ACA gets repealed, we’re told more than 590,000 Mainers who have preexisting conditions could be denied healthcare.