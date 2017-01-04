Hampden Food Cupboard Gathering Items For Weekend Meals For Kids

The folks at a local food cupboard have partnered with schools in RSU 22 to make sure students don’t go hungry.
The “Friday Food” program is for students in grades K-5.
71 students are currently enrolled in it.
Bags of healthy, easy-to prepare food are given to the students on Fridays.
The Hampden Neighborhood Food Cupboard is looking for donations.
They are looking for the following specific items:
“- Peanut Butter, 16-18 ounce plastic jar
– Tomato soup, condensed, 10.5-11 ounce can
– Granola Bars
– Spaghetti, 1 pound box
For those who prefer to let Food Cupboard volunteers do the shopping, cash donations are welcome. $100.00 will support a student through the end of the school year, including large bags for February and April vacation weeks and the last week of school.”