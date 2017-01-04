Hampden Food Cupboard Gathering Items For Weekend Meals For Kids

The folks at a local food cupboard have partnered with schools in RSU 22 to make sure students don’t go hungry.

The “Friday Food” program is for students in grades K-5.

71 students are currently enrolled in it.

Bags of healthy, easy-to prepare food are given to the students on Fridays.

The Hampden Neighborhood Food Cupboard is looking for donations.

They are looking for the following specific items:

“- Peanut Butter, 16-18 ounce plastic jar

– Tomato soup, condensed, 10.5-11 ounce can

– Granola Bars

– Spaghetti, 1 pound box

For those who prefer to let Food Cupboard volunteers do the shopping, cash donations are welcome. $100.00 will support a student through the end of the school year, including large bags for February and April vacation weeks and the last week of school.”