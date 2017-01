Garland Man to be Sentenced for Killing Girlfriend, Two Children

Convicted murderer Keith Coleman will be sentenced later today.

He faces 25 years to life in prison for killing his girlfriend Christina Sargent and her two children in December of 2014.

He was convicted on the three counts of murder in November, he did not take the stand in his own defense.

Sentencing is at the Penobscot Judicial Center later this morning.