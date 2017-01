“Fill The Boot” Raised More Than 44 Thousand

in 2016, the Bangor fire department’s “fill the boot” campaign raised more than 44-thousand dollars to help people with muscular Dystrophy.

for years, firefighters have been collecting money for MDA.

they volunteer their time at concerts on the waterfront and near the mall on black Friday.

all the money goes to help local folks, from medications to sending kids to camp.