Fairfield Woman Sentenced to 9 Years for Killing Newborn Son

A Fairfield woman accused of killing her newborn son has changed her plea to guilty and has been sentenced to 9 years in prison.

21-year-old Kayla Stewart agreed to plead guilty to manslaughter Wednesday. In exchange, the State dropped a murder charge.

Prosecutors say Stewart gave birth to a healthy boy on New Year’s Eve 2015.

They say she either suffocated or smothered the baby, or left it to die in her garage.

Stewart’s lawyer has said the woman had a miscarriage and panicked.

Family and friends were emotional as they took the stand.

Stewart’s family spoke out on behalf of Kayla, saying she is a good mother and deserved a lenient sentence.

Relatives of Stewart’s former boyfriend, Nicholas Blood, the newborn’s father, said she does not deserve a life outside of prison for what she did.

“We asked for a longer sentence but we think the judge obviously gave it a lot of thought and attention and we think his decision is a fair one,” said John Alsop, Assistant Attorney General, Somerset County.

“She’s overwhelmed as I think anybody would be at this time. She is still processing the sentence, but it is certainly a much better outcome than I believe she thought might happen,” said Pamela Ames, Defense Attorney. “Right from the very beginning she thought her life was over, now there’s hope at the end of the tunnel.”

Stewart will also serve four years of probation, as well as undergo a mental health examination.