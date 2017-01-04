Fairfield Woman Agrees to Manslaughter Plea for Death of Baby

A Fairfield woman accused of killing her newborn son has changed her plea to guilty…and has been sentenced to 9 years in prison.

21-year-old Kayla Stewart today agreed to plea guilty to manslaughter.

In exchange, the state dropped a murder charge.

Prosecutors say Stewart gave birth to a healthy boy on New Year’s Eve 2015.

They say she either suffocated or smothered the baby – or left it to die in her garage.

Stewart’s lawyer has said the woman had a miscarriage and panicked.

Stewart will also serve 4 years of probation.