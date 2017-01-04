Fairfield Woman Accused of Killing Newborn Son Scheduled for Plea Change

A Fairfield woman accused of killing her newborn son is expected to change her plea Wednesday.

21-year-old Kayla Stewart is charged with murder and manslaughter.

She pleaded not guilty last March.

A spokesperson for the Attorney General’s Office says Stewart is scheduled for a hearing in Skowhegan Wednesday afternoon where she could enter a new plea.

She may be sentenced then, too.

Prosecutors say Stewart gave birth to a healthy boy on New Year’s Eve of last year.

They say she either suffocated or smothered the baby or left it to die in her garage.

A lawyer for Stewart says she had a miscarriage and panicked.

Lawyers for both sides took part in a settlement conference last month to try to wrap up the case.

Stewart remains in the Somerset County jail.