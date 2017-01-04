A Fairfield woman accused of killing her newborn son is expected to change her plea Wednesday.
21-year-old Kayla Stewart is charged with murder and manslaughter.
She pleaded not guilty last March.
A spokesperson for the Attorney General’s Office says Stewart is scheduled for a hearing in Skowhegan Wednesday afternoon where she could enter a new plea.
She may be sentenced then, too.
Prosecutors say Stewart gave birth to a healthy boy on New Year’s Eve of last year.
They say she either suffocated or smothered the baby or left it to die in her garage.
A lawyer for Stewart says she had a miscarriage and panicked.
Lawyers for both sides took part in a settlement conference last month to try to wrap up the case.
Stewart remains in the Somerset County jail.