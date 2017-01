East Coast Snocross Coming Back to Bass Park to Benefit EMCC

East Coast Snocross will be back at Bass Park in Bangor for the season opener later this month.

The city of Bangor will pile up the snow and the racing snow sleds will do the rest.

Proceeds from the event help support the students of EMCC. Last year the school’s foundation awarded $66,000 in scholarships to deserving students.