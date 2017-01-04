WATCH LIVE

Defending State Class B Hockey Champion Waterville Tops Hampden Academy

Eric Gullickson
Jan 4, 201711:51 PM EST
Sports

HIGH SCHOOL HOCKEY

CLASS B

WATERVILLE 4, HAMPDEN ACADEMY 1

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

We Want to Know:

ADVERTISEMENT
© 2017 WABI TV5. All Rights Reserved. | Terms and Conditions | Privacy Policy | Advertise | Employment Information | FCC Public File | Closed Captioning | Contact Us