China Crash Shuts Down Bridge

A car crash shut down the Cushoc Crossing Bridge in China last night.

Augusta Police say a driver lost control of his car and crashed into an oncoming SUV.

He was taken to a hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The woman driving the SUV and her 8 year old child were treated for minor injuries and released from the hospital.

Police say weather and speed appear to be factors in the crash.