Bangor YMCA New Year Work-Out Tips

The Bangor YMCA kicks off the New Year with weight loss & women’s strength training programs.

Adam Clark, a Fitness Center Manager and Certified Physical Trainer, joined us this morning to talk about what the Bangor YMCA has to offer.

In January, The Bangor YMCA is bringing back their popular weight loss program, the Biggest Mover Challenge! Their Certified Personal Trainers are ready to help people stay motivated and encourage them to reach their full fitness potential, providing the tools they will need to lose weight and continue on their weight loss journey after the program ends. Starting the week of January 23rd, 2017, Biggest Mover participants will have weekly weigh-ins and will see which Mover and Team are the weekly winners based on the most percentage weight loss. Movers will group train with their personal trainer and team members twice a week for 8 weeks, followed by 2 weeks on their own to see who will be the next Biggest Mover Winner at the end of the program. APPLY TODAY at the Bangor YMCA! Application for the Biggest Mover Challenge must be submitted to the Bangor YMCA by Sunday, January 8th. Cost is $200 for Bangor YMCA Members and $400 for Non-Members. Payment plans are available.