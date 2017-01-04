AM Snow, Mix & Rain Ending, Mostly Cloudy & Mild This Afternoon

From the TV 5 Forecast Center:

Periods of snow, mix and rain will taper off from southwest to northeast across the state this morning as low pressure pulls away from the area. Precipitation should be out of the state by about noontime. Skies will remain mostly cloudy through the afternoon. A cold front is forecast to cross the state this afternoon and may give us a few rain or snow showers on its way through. Temperatures will be mild today with highs in the mid-30s to low 40s for highs so plan on some melting today. You’ll want to get things cleaned up the best you can today because colder air will move into the region tonight causing things to freeze solid. We’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight and with an upper level disturbance forecast to cross the state, we may see a few snow showers during the nighttime. Temperatures will drop back to the upper teens to mid-20s for nighttime lows.

Colder air will move in for the end of the week. Thursday will be breezy and colder with variably cloudy skies and a few snow showers possible. Temperatures on Thursday will be seasonable with highs in the 20s to low 30s. Friday looks dry and cold with a mix of sun and clouds and highs mainly in the 20s. We’ll be watching a storm passing offshore Friday. All indications are that this will remain offshore but its passing close enough to the area that it bears watching as a slight shift westward would bring some snow and snow showers into the state. As that storm passes to our south and east, high pressure will build in from the west which will usher even colder air into the region for the weekend. High pressure will bring us bright sunshine on Saturday but temperatures will only reach the teens to low 20s for highs. We’re keeping an eye on another storm system currently forecast to pass just offshore Saturday night into Sunday. It’ll make a close pass to New England so it bear watching as again, a slight shift westward would mean some snow for us this weekend. At this point, Sunday looks like a partly to mostly cloudy and cold day with temperatures in the mid-teens to around 20°.

Today: Periods of snow, mix and rain tapering off this morning then mostly cloudy with a few scattered rain and/or snow showers possible this afternoon. Highs between 34°-44°. Variable wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers possible. Lows between 18°-28°. Southwest wind around 10 MPH.

Thursday: Variably cloudy with a few snow showers possible. Breezy and colder with highs between 21°-33°, warmest along the coast. Southwest wind 10-20 MPH with higher gusts to 30 MPH possible.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs between 19°-30°, warmest along the coast.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and colder. Highs in the teens to low 20s.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Snow possible. Cold with highs in the mid-teens to around 20°.

Todd Simcox

Meteorologist

WABI TV 5 & The CW