Winthrop Conservation Group Gets 26 Acres On Island In Cobbossee Lake

WINTHROP, Maine (AP) — A Winthrop-based nonprofit dedicated to conservation efforts says it has received more than two dozen acres of land from a donor who wants to remain anonymous.

The Kennebec Journal reports ( ) the Kennebec Land Trust added 26 acres of land on Horseshoe Island in Cobbossee Lake.

The group says it plans to create a new trail on the property, which will have wetlands and old growth trees. The property and trail will be dedicated at a ceremony in August.

Howard Lake, a land trust board member and attorney for the group, says he visited the property in the past and that the group had been talking with the donor for some time.

The island is accessible over ice and by boat.

