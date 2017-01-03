UPDATE: Child Alerts Parents to Fire at Neighbor’s Rockport Home

Authorities say a 5-year old alerted his parents to a fire at their neighbor’s home in Rockport early this morning.
He woke up around 3:30, saw flames in the woods and told his parents who called 9-1-1.
One of the parents found the homeowner, 64 year old Bruce Fales in a ditch at the end of his driveway on Vinal Street.
Authorities say Fales was critically injured and initially taken to a Rockport hospital.
He was then transferred to Maine Medical Center to be treated for smoke inhalation.
The chief says three-quarters of the home was gone by the time his crews arrived.
The fire marshal’s office is investigating.