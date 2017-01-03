Snowmobiler Thrown, Killed While Crossing Small Brook in Windham

The Maine Warden Service says a man died in snowmobile accident in Windham.

Sgt. Jason Luce says a snowmobile driven by 44-year-old Angus McDuffie, of Gray, became stuck while crossing a small stream on Monday morning.

Officials say McDuffie, who was wearing a helmet, was thrown from the vehicle.

Luce says McDuffie’s friends called 911 and tried to revive him, but McDuffie died at the scene.

An investigation remains ongoing. The medical examiner’s office will try to determine what caused McDuffie’s death.

The snowmobile trail runs along power lines near U.S. Route 302.