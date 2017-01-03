Scattered Snow & Rain Showers This Afternoon, Steadier Snow, Mix & Rain Arrives Tonight

From the TV 5 Forecast Center:

High pressure will move to our east today, making room for our next storm system to move into the area later today and tonight. Clouds will continue to thicken and we’ll see a few rain and snow showers this afternoon. Precipitation during the daylight hours will be very light at best so no travel issues expected during the day today. Temperatures will be in the 20s north and 30s to near 40° elsewhere for highs today. Steadier and heavier precipitation will spread northward across the state later this evening and through the night tonight. With the storm expected to track along the Maine coast, it will bring enough warm air into the region for precipitation types to vary depending on your location. Snow is expected to fall for areas north of Greenville and Millinocket with accumulations of 6”-10” likely. Snow, sleet and freezing rain is expected to fall from Houlton to Greenville and Jackman south to Dover-Foxcroft and Lincoln. Accumulations in this area will range from 3”-6” with the potential of a prolonged period of sleet and freezing rain. Ice accumulations up to .25” will be possible in these areas causing very treacherous travel as well as the potential for power outages. Mixed precipitation is expected to change to rain south of Dover-Foxcroft and Lincoln down to about Bangor. Before the changeover we could see as much as 1”-3” of snow and sleet. Areas south of Bangor to the coast will see all rain from this system some of which could be heavy at times.

Low pressure will pull away from the area on Wednesday. Periods of snow, mix and rain during the morning will wind down from west to east across the state as the morning progresses. The bulk of the precipitation will be out of here by lunchtime or so with clouds and just a few scattered rain and snow showers lingering during the afternoon. Temperatures will be mild Wednesday with highs in the mid-30s to low 40s for highs. Colder air will move in behind the system for the end of the week. Thursday looks quiet and colder with mostly cloudy skies, a few snow showers possible and highs in the upper teens to mid-20s. Friday looks mainly dry with variably cloudy skies and highs in the upper teens to mid-20s. Even colder air will be in place on Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the teens to low 20s.

Today: Thickening clouds. A few rain and/or snow showers possible. Highs between 27°-39°, warmest along the coast. East wind around 10 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Periods of snow and mixed precipitation north of Bangor, mix and rain elsewhere. Lows between 23°-33°. Northeast wind 10-20 MPH.

Wednesday: Periods of snow, mix and rain tapering off during the morning. A few scattered rain and/or snow showers possible during the afternoon. Highs in the mid-30s to low 40s. Variable wind 5-10 MPH.

Thursday: Variably cloudy with a few snow showers possible. Colder with highs mainly in the upper teens to mid-20s.

Friday: Variably cloudy. Cold with highs in the upper teens to mid-20s.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the teens to low 20s.

Todd Simcox

Meteorologist

WABI TV 5 & The CW