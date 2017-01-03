Rockport Homeowner Hospitalized After Early Morning Fire

Authorities say a 5-year old alerted his parents to a fire at their neighbor’s home in Rockport early Tuesday morning. One of the parents found the man who lived in the mobile home, in a ditch at the end of his driveway on Vinal Street.

Fire fighters were called to the scene around 3:30 a.m.

The man, whose name was not released, was initially taken to a Rockport hospital. He was later transferred to Maine Medical Center with unknown injuries, according to Rockport’s Fire Chief, Jason Peasley.

Chief Peasley says the five-year old woke up in the night, saw flames in the woods and then woke up his parents who called 9-1-1.

The Fire Chief says three-quarters of the home was gone by the time his crews arrived.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is now on scene, investigating.