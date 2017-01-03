Red Cross Launches Blood Donor Campaign

January is National Blood Donor Month, and we’re told the need is higher than ever.

Dunkin Donuts is teaming up with the American Red Cross to make a difference; hoping to encourage folks to roll up their sleeves to save lives.

Every two seconds, someone in the US needs blood.

“Back in 1976, my wife came down with leukemia and I’ve been donating blood ever since.”

Whether you’re rolling up your sleeves for a loved one or a complete stranger, blood is a necessity.

“Well it saved her life and she’s still here so I guess it is important.”

Game wardens see the demand daily.

“The sooner and faster we can get that blood, the better. And it really does mean life or death.”

The American Red Cross is looking for blood and platelet donors of all kinds…

“It doesn’t hurt at all, no.”

To help ensure a sufficient supply for hospital patients.

We’re told red blood cells have a shelf life of 42 days and platelets just five days, so they must be replenished constantly.

“If they could see what we see and just what happens on a day to day basis, not only in Maine, but across the country, in the world. The need for blood is huge and it’s never going to go away.”

“Some people think it’s difficult to find a blood donation center in your area, but its actually pretty simple and there’s an app to help you with that. Simply click on the app, schedule an appointment and you can help to save three lives.”

“We’re locally owned and operated, so we’re a family. We’re a family business. And it could be one of my grandchildren, or my children that need the blood, so it’s really important to us to give back.”

All this month, you can sign up to donate blood and in return, get a five dollar Dunkin Donuts gift card.

There’s another blood drive happening Thursday in honor of Jacob Thiboutot, a local boy battling Neuroblastoma.

The drive is being held at the USDA Farm Service Agency in the conference room.

967 Illinois Avenue

Bangor, ME 04401

Thursday, January 5th from 10 am to 3 pm.