Red Cross Assisting 33 People Displaced by Portland Fire

The Red Cross says at least 33 people were affected by a multi-structure fire in Portland.

The fire at this apartment building on Cumberland Avenue, was reported just before 8 last night.

Everyone was able to get out safely.

Flames ended up spreading to three neighboring buildings.

“I’m just glad people got out, I mean, that was my primary concern to go check it out,”

“Sad, for the start of the new year, you know, 2017, it’s supposed to be a new year, a new everything, and you know, something like this happens. But, it’s a good neighborhood, good area, and we’ll all get together and help out if we need,”

The cause of the fire is unknown.