Rain, Snow and Ice Tonight

From the WABI-TV5 & CW Forecast Center:

A storm currently developing off the Mid-Atlantic Coastline will intensify tonight as it heads towards Cape Cod later this evening and then rides up along the Eastern New England Coastline late tonight and tomorrow morning. The storm will bring a good slug of precipitation to Maine tonight and early tomorrow morning. Coastal and southern Maine will see a brief mix of precipitation and then mostly rain tonight. In regions away from the coastline and south of the mountains the precipitation will fall as a combination of snow, sleet, rain and freezing rain much of tonight, with the precipitation likely ending as a brief period of plain rain. In areas north and west of Lincoln and Dover-Foxcroft the precipitation will start as snow and then become a wintry mix before tapering off Wednesday morning. Very little if and snow and ice will likely accumulate along our coastline, but on a line from Augusta to Bangor and Calais expect about 1 to 3” of mixed precipitation, with 3 to 8” likely piling up north and west of Lincoln and Dover-Foxcroft.

Wednesday will turn out to be rather mild as the storm pulls away, but a cold front will cross New England later in the day with a few more rain and snow showers followed by a much colder airmass for the rest of the week all across the northeast. A couple of storms developing off the Southeast U.S. Coastline will likely remain just far enough offshore to bring any significant precipitation to our region Friday, Saturday and Sunday, but any shift to the west in the storms tracks will bring the risk of some snow to eastern parts of Maine.

Tonight: Rain and mixed precipitation near the coastline and snow and mixed precipitation well inland, with a northeast breeze increasing to 10 to 20 mph, with gusts over 30 mph along the coastline and low temps in the 20s to low 30s.

Wednesday: Rain and mixed precipitation ending and rather mild, with high temps in the mid 30s to mid 40s and a northwest breeze becoming southwesterly between 6 and 12 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny, breezy and cold, with high temps in the upper teens and 20s.

Friday: Partly cloudy, and breezy, with high temps in the mid teens to mid 20s.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with temps in the teens to low 20s.

Sunday: Partly sunny and cold, with high temps in the upper single numbers and teens.

Chris Ewing

WABI-TV5 & CW Meteorologist