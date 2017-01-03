Northern New England Gas Prices Climb Again

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Retail gas prices in northern New England are continuing a climb that has gone on for several weeks.

Gas price website GasBuddy’s survey says the average retail gasoline prices in Maine have risen 4.3 cents per gallon in the past week. They now average $2.39 per gallon. In New Hampshire, average prices have gone up 5.4 cents per gallon, to $2.31. The biggest increase is in Vermont, which went up 6.8 cents in the last week to $2.39 a gallon.

The national average has gone up 5.6 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.34 per gallon.

The national average has climbed 35.4 cents per gallon from a year ago.