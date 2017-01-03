Mixed Precipitation Later Today through Early Wednesday

From the WABI-TV5 & CW Forecast Center:

Low pressure will bring Maine a mostly cloudy day today, with a light wintry mix possibly developing later in the afternoon. The storm will intensify later today as it heads northeast and will likely be located near Cape Cod this evening. The storm will bring a period of heavier precipitation to our area tonight and early Wednesday morning as it rides up along the Eastern New England Coastline. At this time it appears coastal and southern Maine will see a brief mix of precipitation and then mostly rain tonight. In regions away from the coastline and south of the mountains the precipitation will fall as a combination of snow, sleet, rain and freezing rain much of tonight with the precipitation likely ending as a brief period of plain rain. In areas north and west of Lincoln and Dover-Foxcroft the precipitation will start as snow and then become a wintry mix before tapering off Wednesday morning. Very little if and snow and ice will likely accumulate along our coastline, but on a line from Augusta to Bangor and Calais expect about 1 to 4″ of mixed precipitation, with higher amounts of snow and sleet from Farmington to Dover-Foxcroft and Lincoln on north and west through the rest of the state.

Wednesday will turn out to be rather mild as the storm pulls away, but a cold front will cross New England later in the day and a much colder airmass will move into the Pine Tree State for the rest of the week. A storm developing over the Atlantic later Thursday may clip eastern parts of Maine Friday with some light, but at this time it appears the bulk of the precipitation will remain offshore.

Today: Thickening clouds, with a light northeast wind increasing to 6 to 12 mph and a wintry mix possible late, with high temps in the upper 20s and 30s.

Tuesday night: Rain and mix south and snow and mix north, with low temps in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

Wednesday: Rain and mixed precipitation early ending and rather mild, with high temps in the mid 30s to low 40s.

Thursday: Partly sunny, breezy and cold, with high temps in the upper teens and 20s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with possible snow showers and high temps in the mid teens to mid 20s.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with temps in the teens to low 20s.



Chris Ewing

WABI-TV5 & CW Meteorologist