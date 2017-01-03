Man Seriously Burned After Throwing Water on Grease Fire

Fire officials say a Gardiner man was hurt after throwing water on a grease fire.

Crews were called around 10 last night for the report of a loud bang and smoke in an apartment building on pleasant street.

They say when they got there, the fire was out, but the man who lived there was burned.

According to the fire chief, the man was cooking when a grease fire started, and he threw water on the fire, causing it to flash, burning his arms and legs.

He was taken to a Portland hospital…his condition is unknown.

For tips on staying fire safe in the kitchen:

http://www.nfpa.org/public-education/by-topic/top-causes-of-fire/cooking

http://www.nfpa.org/public-education/by-topic/top-causes-of-fire/cooking/safety-messages-about-cooking