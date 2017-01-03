Maine State Archives Hosts ‘Bill of Rights and You’ Exhibit

December 15th, 2016 marked the 225th anniversary of the ratification of the Bill of Rights.

The Maine State Archives is hosting an exhibit to commemorate that milestone.

The ‘Bill of Rights and You’ exhibit highlights the ten amendments and details how each one protects the rights of US citizens.

It’s on display in the Maine State Archives lobby in Augusta.

Visitors can learn more about the origins of the document, watch an informative video, and try their hand at signing a replica scroll of the Bill of Rights.

The display was gifted by the National Archives of the United States.

“Basically the document is here because it protects the rights that the founding fathers didn’t see as being put in the Constitution right away, so they thought they needed to make the amendments to further guarantee them,” said Samuel Howes, Archivist with the Maine State Archives.

The exhibit can be seen Monday through Friday until the end of February.