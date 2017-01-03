Ken Mason: Kennebec County’s New Sheriff

“I lead by example and I don’t put myself above anybody. I’m a very grounded person. There’s nothing that I wouldn’t do that I would ask someone else to do,” said Sheriff Mason.

Ken Mason took his oath of office for Sheriff of the county he’s spent his life in.

“I was born in Augusta, raised in Farmingdale, graduated from Hall-Dale High School. I’ve been a Kennebec County resident my entire life.”

He began his career in the U.S. military, serving five years active duty in the Marine Corps.

“From there I moved on to Augusta PD where I worked for 18 years, where I really learned how to be a professional police officer. It gave me really good working knowledge.”

Mason learned administrative duties from his years serving as Lincoln County Chief Deputy.

Governor LePage had appointed Mason to be Sheriff in February last year, but Mason decided to withdraw his name for consideration after Kennebec County Democrats opposed.

Now, he’s just happy to be part of the team and says the transition has been very easy.

“They’re all professionals and I haven’t come in and fired anybody because that would be a big mistake. I made a few changes but kept those people in place.”

Mason has been getting a head start on the job, sometimes coming in at midnight to meet his staff and fully understand the details of his new position.

“The court government here has been very kind to me. We’re working closely together because we have a mission and that’s to serve the people of Kennebec County and take care of our employees and I intend on doing that.”